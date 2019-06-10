CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- State officials are looking for the owners of an exotic pet that was seen wandering in Chicopee over the weekend.
Mass. Environmental Police officials said that around 4 p.m. Sunday, officers received a call reporting a lizard loose in downtown Chicopee.
An environmental police officer responded and found a three-and-a-half foot Argentine Tegu, which are legal to keep as pets in Massachusetts.
Officials are now looking for the pet's owner.
Anyone with information is asked to call Environmental Police at (800) 632-8075.
"If you're out enjoying the weather with your exotic pets, please remember to keep an eye on them so they don't stray away," Environmental Police added in a Facebook post.
For more information on keeping wildlife as pets, CLICK HERE.
