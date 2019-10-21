AGAWAM/WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Now to a story Western Mass News has been following for months.
Earlier this summer the state installed multiple signals between Agawam and West Springfield to alert drivers when a train is crossing along the town line.
But this past weekend, the lights were seen blinking non-stop.
Cellphone video shared with Western Mass News shows blinking lights throughout Agawam and West Springfield normally alerting drivers of a train crossing but this past weekend they were going non-stop.
Even when there wasn't a train.
The light signals were installed at the beginning of the summer and officially started running in September.
West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt said it's not a perfect system but it does help.
"It's newer technology they have that does this so without tying into CSX actual rail system or signal system, they kinda have a separate system rigged up to trigger as a train passes by and for whatever reason, the lights have just been blinking all weekend," Mayor Reichelt said.
Mayor Reichelt told Western Mass News the state plans on sending a technician out on Tuesday.
Until then, the lights have been turned completely off
"It is tough. It's great when it works. In the meantime also the dot has given us cameras. So if you just search the Morgan Sullivan Bridge project you can see the camera that looks at that crossing so you can look before you leave and then you'll know if there's a train there or not ideally," Mayor Reichelt explained.
