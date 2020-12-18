(WGGB/WSHM) -- A crash that happened in Holyoke as this week's winter storm ramped up in intensity claimed the life of the person involved.
The Hampden District Attorney's office told Western Mass News that a 25-year-old man, who is a Holyoke resident, was pronounced dead on the scene of Wednesday's crash.
They said crews responded to the single car crash on Southampton Road around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.
There is no word yet on a cause of the crash, which remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.