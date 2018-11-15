AUBURN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities report that a man who was shot during an officer-involved shooting in Auburn has died.
Tim Connolly, spokesperson for the Worcester County District Attorney's office, said that a relative of 59-year-old Joseph Loughery called police in Dublin, NH around 11 a.m. Wednesday to ask for a well-being check.
That relative, according to the D.A.'s office, indicated that Loughery was missing and was able to determine that his vehicle was in Auburn, based on a phone app.
Auburn Police were told to be on the lookout for that vehicle, which they located early Wednesday afternoon at a Southbridge Street gas station.
Connelly said that around 1:15 p.m., officers approached Loughery while he was sitting in his pickup truck.
Loughery was allegedly holding a sawed-off .22-caliber rifle and moving his arms as officers told him to disarm.
"Witnesses heard and video captured the officers repeatedly shouting, 'drop the gun,' 'don’t do it,' and 'let us help you,'" Connolly explained.
The D.A.'s office noted that Loughery was shot by police after he allegedly ignored repeated commands from officers to disarm.
Loughery was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester where he was pronounced dead.
Per department policy, the officer involved in the shooting - who was not injured in the incident - has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation continues.
