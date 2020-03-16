(WGGB/WSHM/AP) -- Authorities have released new details regarding a man who died while on a flight from Dubai to Boston.
The 59-year-old Worcester resident had traveled to India this month and was returning Friday following a layover in Dubai.
During the flight, authorities in Boston were notified of a passenger in cardiac arrest. The man was pronounced dead soon after landing.
The man had gastrointestinal illness in the days before his death, according to Massachusetts State Police.
Out of an abundance of caution, Mass. State Police said that he would be tested for coronavirus because of his recent travel.
On Monday, State Police spokesperson David Procopio said that test results for that man have come back negative for COVID-19.
According to the State Police, 322 passengers and 18 crew members were aboard the flight, Emirates EK237.
