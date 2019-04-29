GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities report that that carbon monoxide poisoning is to blame for the deaths of two people found in Greenfield earlier this year.
Kathleen Grady, 50, and Clayton Wheeler Jr., 51, were found dead in a tent in a wooded area behind a Greenfield fast food restaurant back in January 21.
Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said that officials received the cause of death on Monday.
