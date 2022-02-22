WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A celebration was held Tuesday in Westfield at Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport.
A groundbreaking ceremony was held for construction of three new hangar facilities that are being built by Exit 3 Aviation.
Westfield Mayor Michael McCabe said this project is just what's needed for economic development for the city.
"It clearly fills a need and it fulfills some of the vision of expansion of the airport's footprint up here and Chris and Alex have done a great job putting this thing together, so we'll see," McCabe explained.
Alex Colby with Exit 3 Aviation added, "We're doing this mostly because I love aviation, but also this is going to bring a lot of hangar space to the airport that it needs to generate more and more air traffic here, more operations, and it will be good for the entire community."
The project will is expected to take about eight months to complete.
