SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A new COVID-19 related death in Springfield and more cases are prompting concern among local healthcare leaders about a second surge.
City officials discussed the increased spreading of the virus at their Monday morning briefing.
Health officials warned that we are not turning a corner when it comes to COVID-19. In fact, it’s quite the opposite.
At this time, Baystate Health is reporting more than 30 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. However, they said none are in critical care.
Hospital officials said they are capable of housing surge capacity.
Mercy Medical Center has three hospitalized patients and one in the ICU.
Health officials believe things will get worse before things get better.
“All the signs are pointing to a second surge of patients needing care over the next few months. As the weather gets colder, more people will spend time indoors. Unless something significant changes with each of our behavior regarding the precautions that we know can reduce the level of transmission, it's inevitable and expected that more people will contract this disease, more will enter the hospitals needing treatment, and more will need follow up,” said Dr. Robert Roose, chief medical officer at Mercy Medical Center.
Coming up tonight at Western Mass News at 5 p.m. on ABC40, a closer look at the state’s plan for distributing a potential COVID-19 vaccine and why local health officials don't believe the general public could have access to it until spring at the earliest.
