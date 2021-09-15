SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--With recent concerns about mold inside the Roderick Ireland courthouse in Springfield, state and local officials toured the building to see what's going on firsthand and figure out how to move forward.
This comes as courthouse employees gathered outside demanding the courthouse be closed down again over health concerns.
"It got kind of heated because the Springfield delegation...The Mass. House delegation...We're sick and tired of being sick and tired," said State Representative Bud Williams.
Representative Williams was in the courthouse for nearly two hours Wednesday afternoon attending a meeting to try and hash out what to do about the seemingly chronic courthouse mold problems that have recently come to a head, a problem Williams said has been around for years.
"I'm hopefully optimistic that we will make headway towards the long-range plan is a new courthouse, but the short range is to get this building up to speed and as safe as possible so that folks who work here, do business here, seek justice here, are confident that they are in a safe building," said Rep. Williams.
Earlier, those who do work inside the Roderick Ireland Courthouse gathered on the steps of the building, calling for it to close a second time.
The Hampden County Bar Association also asked for more testing to be conducted. Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni, who moved his staff out of the building two weeks ago stands by that decision, saying the courthouse community deserves a new space to safely conduct business.
"I am hopeful that there are steps towards both today and going forward and the trial court deals with this with the urgency and immediacy that is required," said Gulluni.
Western Mass News also learned that Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi said he will be bringing inmates back into the courthouse once again... starting this Monday. For those worried about their health and wanting a permanent solution, it's a waiting game, as Williams said testing is in progresss and the next report won't be completed until October.
"We'll wait and see what the air quality tests simply say... And then we will take it from there. But I do know that there is a lack of confidence of the individuals who have to do business here or work here," said Gulluni.
While the DA's staff continues to work off-sight... he is only allowing them to enter the courthouse for courtroom proceedings.
