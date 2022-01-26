SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A school-focused ‘State of the State’ discussion played out in the Bay State on Wednesday. Massachusetts education leaders were in attendance as they looked at a newly released report on the current condition of education in the Commonwealth.
State leaders met today morning to discuss the future of education in Massachusetts. During the virtual event, the Rennie Center for Education Research and Policy in Boston released their ninth annual report on the condition of education in the Commonwealth.
“The 2022 report explicitly examines how we can better support educators during COVID,” said Dr. Chad D’Entremont, executive director of the Rennie Center for Education Research and Policy.
We asked Springfield parents what changes they hope to see in the Massachusetts education system for the future.
“Especially here in Springfield, I feel like they could do a little better with education. I was raised in Chicopee and feel like the school system just in Chicopee is a lot better than Springfield,” said Rosalie Robles of Springfield.
Danelle Restivo added, “I think they’re doing a really, really great job. I have absolutely no worries no concerns and they’re doing what they need to be doing.”
The report provided recommendations on how the education system in the Bay State can help support educators. The Rennie Center's mission is to improve public education for all Massachusetts children along with advocate for teachers. Associates from the Rennie Center spoke about suggestions that can be made in the school systems for the years ahead.
“A core strategy for recovering from the pandemic in pushing the Commonwealth education system forward is to invest in our teachers, providing educations with the tools and resources they need will help alleviate the intensity of the past two years and chart a way forward in the years to come,” said Sophie Zamarripa, senior associate with the Rennie Center for Education Research and Policy.
The main goals of the report are for schools to have a more diverse teaching staff, as well as more support to adopt new innovate approaches to address the social emotional and academic needs of students.
The virtual meeting held a panel discussion with the state's education commissioners, where they shared the biggest issues they continue to address across Massachusetts school systems amid the pandemic.
“We know the kids were disconnected from their schooling when they were home and we need to make sure that that isolation is mitigated and we’re able really provide a school that gives kids the ability to feel reconnected to where they are,” said Massachusetts Commissioner of Elementary and Secondary Education Jeffrey Riley.
Samantha Aigner-Treworgy, the commissioner of the state’s Department of Early Education and Care, added, “The pandemic has really highlighted the need for investments not only in the educators themselves, but also the conditions that they are working in.”
