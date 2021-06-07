SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There are new developments with a story Western Mass News has been following closely in Springfield. Parking tickets have taken many residents by surprise, but action taken Monday sets in motion a plan to remove the 'No Parking' signs along one street in particular.
Residents on Dunmoreland Street are relieved that the petition they signed to remove decades old ‘No Parking’ signs is prompting action. We attended the Springfield traffic commission meeting today, where the parking ticket complaints took center stage.
“We all pay taxes and we deserve to get our freedom for parking,” said Aldon Sewell of Springfield.
Sewell is excited that the ‘No Parking’ signs outside his house on Dunmoreland Street in Springfield may be coming down. His son’s car was one of the vehicles ticketed last month when enforcement of the decades-old parking ban was reimplemented by the city without notice.
City officials told us the move came after an ambulance couldn’t pass through because of the cars parked on both sides of the street, but residents told Western Mass News finding a place to park is tough.
“You have people coming and it’s hard, you know. No place for them to park…I think it’s very good for these signs to be taken down,” Sewell added.
In response to the outcry, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno offered to abate the tickets for residents and now, a proposal is in motion to remove the signs for good.
The Springfield Traffic Commission met on Monday morning. An item regarding taking down the ‘No Parking’ signs on Dunmoreland Street was on the agenda.
Community activist and candidate for city council Jynai McDonald, who helped to bring the issue to light, attended the meeting as well.
“I’m just really excited about the decision. I can’t wait to share all the news with the residents and keep moving this project forward,” McDonald noted.
With the traffic commission's approval, the item now goes before the full city council for a final vote.
