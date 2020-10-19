SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield leaders are keeping a close eye on the COVID-19 community spread in the city.
The city has been in red for the last three weeks on the state’s COVID-19 risk map.
At the press conference Monday, city officials told us what new steps they will be taking to slow the spread, including having volunteers come into your neighborhood.
As coronavirus cases continue to grow throughout the country, Springfield city officials are doing what they can to slow the spread of the virus.
“I know it’s aggravating, but your patience and cooperation and collaboration is working…This is about public health, this is about you and your family. Wear a mask at all times,” said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.
Western Mass News spoke one-on-one with the city’s Commissioner of Health and Human Services, Helen Caulton-Harris.
On the Massachusetts COVID-19 risk map, the city of Springfield is in red, which makes it a high-risk community.
However, Caulton-Harris said the city is seeing progress.
“We are seeing a decrease in the cases. We started two weeks ago with 166 cases, then we had 132. Last week, we had 107,” Caulton-Harris explained.
Caulton-Harris said the goal is to get the city down to a different status on the risk map.
“The increase seems to be coming from households where people are gathering and not taking precautions, having non-household members in the household in close encounters,” Caulton-Harris added.
She said city leaders are looking into putting COVID-19 public service announcements out on busses.
Neighborhood ambassadors will also be taking to the streets to help educate.
“Individuals who are from the neighborhoods, who will be in the neighborhoods giving out materials that speak to preventing the spread,” Caulton-Harris noted.
Caulton-Harris said this is a community effort to keep your loved ones and your neighbors loved ones safe.
