CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As social distancing guidelines are extended through April 30, many people have been looking for excuses to be out and about and local officials are starting to crack down.
Officials in Chicopee are patrolling grocery stores and parks to make sure people are following social distancing guidelines and cracking down on people who aren’t complying.
“It’s extremely frustrating we’re out seeing this. We’re in businesses, we’re at places, we’re seeing people not take this seriously,” said Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk.
Western Mass News viewers have been reaching out to us, expressing concern while seeing streets, trails, and stores flooded with people.
It’s something Chicopee officials are cracking down on.
“We were seeing people bring their children to stores and the kids are playing in the toy aisle, as well the parents stood at the entrance of the aisle watching. Those are the things that we don’t want to…this is about not spreading the disease…those are things we don’t want to happen,” Wilk added.
Wilk told Western Mass News that people should only be out if it’s for essential shopping, but for people who have been out for walks and runs throughout the city, he said, “you have to observe the six feet rule, but there’s no restriction for people being out in parks and things like that, so we can do it.”
Wilk said organized sports like basketball, tennis, and golf are not allowed, but people are allowed to walk in large parks, but should stay away from trails and bike paths.
“If there’s a lot of people on a bike trail, you’re not observing six feet. The paths are not that wide. You’re running into people. Stay home. This is not a time to go out and do recreational activities. This is a time to stay home, only go out for essentials,” Wilk noted.
While people are allowed to be outside, Wilk said it’s still in the best interest of everyone to stay home.
“We don’t recommend it. People should be staying home right now to stop the curve of this virus trying to go upward…We do have officers checking businesses, checking to make sure guidelines are being followed. Officers on-patrol are checking near parks and are looking for things,” Wilk said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.