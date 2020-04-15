SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- There have been significant developments as state health officials report the number of COVID-19 cases present in each town and city in Massachusetts rather than going county by county.

State officials said the goal is to look at potential hotspots, although local officials said the numbers should not affect social distancing efforts.

The places in Hampden County with the most cases are Springfield, Holyoke, Westfield and Agawam. These are places with larger populations, and Agawam has eight nursing homes within its borders.

After that, it’s Chicopee, Longmeadow, Westside and East Longmeadow.

In Hampshire County, the highest is Northampton, followed by South Hadley, Easthampton and Belchertown.

These totals are as of Tuesday.

City and town specific data on the coronavirus cases will now be released each Wednesday by the state.

Before this, some municipalities announced cases on their own.

According to the director of public health for East Longmeadow, the state previously advised against it.

“The concern was that with the small number of cases that if we were to release the numbers daily, residents might be able to identify who was the positive case,” said Aimee Petrosky, director of public health in East Longmeadow.

Petrosky said that because the number of cases has grown so much, those privacy risks have diminished.

She said that the coronavirus planning for East Longmeadow wasn’t impeded by the lack of information from neighboring towns.

“The guidance that I'll give them is relevant whether they’re in East Longmeadow or they travel to a different community to do their grocery shopping. The goal would still be to maintain social distancing,” she said.

“The people have a right to know the data that the government knows,” Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse said.

Morse decided to regularly release the cases in his city of 40,000.

Because of the deadly outbreak in the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, he said, “The data is skewed to some extent, but it does include everyone that is a resident of Holyoke, and that includes the people that live at the Soldiers’ Home.”

Both Morse and Petrosky told Western Mass News that the municipal numbers and their changes should be taken with a grain of salt.

“They’re only the positive cases of the folks that have actually been tested. So people should assume that the number is much greater than the number we’re reporting,” Morse said.

“Whether the numbers go up by one or two or 15, it doesn’t change the risk level,” Petrosky said.

Western Mass News also wanted to highlight Franklin county. Greenfield had the most cases by far.

Health officials said just because a place has few cases doesn’t mean its residents should stop social distancing.