WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Big E fairgrounds announced Friday that there will be no 4-H livestock, horse, or dog shows during the 2021 fair.
A large majority of the animals that fairgoers enjoy each year are a part of that group.
The Big E notified the New England 4-H states that in 2021 that the livestock, horse, and dog shows will not be part of the September fair.
Western Mass News has learning that the Moses Building, which is used as a dorm, is being shut down by the city of West Springfield's Department of Public Health.
“It's past its expiration date for a lot of people,” said Gene Cassidy, President and CEO of the Eastern States Exposition.
The dorms, from 1923, are where many kids involved in the youth agriculture programs would sleep.
“My hope is to raise the funds necessary through philanthropy to one day rebuild that building,” Cassidy explained.
Cassidy said that agriculture will still be at the forefront of 2021's fair.
“At the centerpiece of the Eastern States Exposition will be our agricultural program. We have to keep it front and center. We have to focus on the youth,” Cassidy noted.
Subcommittees are now working on a separate non-fair 4-H event for New England youth that would be held in either July or August.
“There is no fair in North America that can touch us for our outreach to youth in agriculture,” Cassidy said.
Cassidy said he's confident their livestock programming will be in tact for 2021.
