FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officials with Gillette Stadium made announcement late Tuesday afternoon.
No fans will allowed to attend Patriots home games at least through September.
Officials said that no fans will be allowed at the Pats home opener on September 13 against Miami or their game against Oakland on September 27.
The decision, they explained, came after consulting with the Massachusetts Reopening Advisory Board.
The news isn't just for Patriots fans, but also soccer fans. Gillette Stadium said the Revolution’s home matches coming up will also be played without fans.
In a statement released earlier today, Gillette Stadium said:
“This decision is in the interest of public safety. We would have welcomed the opportunity to host fans in August and September, but are hopeful to do so later in the season."
Officials told Western Mass News that while working with numerous health experts throughout the months, they have developed a detailed plan and said they are confident in their ability to provide a safe and comfortable environment for fans possibly as early as October.
For those of you who purchased tickets for those September games, you will be refunded. Officials are communicating directly with ticket holders regarding this matter.
