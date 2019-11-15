Officials no longer investigating alleged assault at Bard College.

GREAT BARRINGTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are no longer actively investigating an alleged assault that took place at Bard College at Simon's Rock almost two months ago.
According to Andy McKeever, Public Information Officer for the Berkshire County District Attorney's office, on Friday, September 27, officials were called to the campus at Bard College at Simon's Rock around 2:00 p.m. after Campus Safety received a report from a student that a student of color had been assaulted in a wooded area on campus.
The party that reported the incident told officials that the student had been knocked unconscious and was dragged approximately seventy-five yards into the woods.
The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to Berkshire Medical Center with minor injuries and was eventually released a short period after arriving.
The student that was allegedly assaulted told authorities that he allegedly awoke to find several cuts on his torso.
However, the cuts on the student's torso did not align with the cuts on the student's clothing.
The wooded area where the student was allegedly dragged through was composed of dirt and mud.
McKeever stated that the student's clothing, shoes, hair, and body did not have any dirt or debris on them.
The student also did not have any defensive wounds and could not provide a description of the alleged assailant.
Witnesses that were in the area at the time the alleged incident occurred told authorities that they did not see any potentially involved parties in the area.
Surveillance cameras were not in the area where the alleged incident took place.
McKeever says that the victim was interviewed three different times.
On Friday, November 15, McKeever released a statement to Western Mass News, saying:
"The student alleging the assault recently informed detectives that the student would no longer cooperate with the investigation. The student similarly refused to cooperate with a private investigator hired by the college."
Inconsistencies in the case have casted doubt on the fact that the incident occurred.
However, McKeever added that there is not enough evidence to charge the student with making a false report to law enforcement.
As a result, authorities are no longer actively investigating the alleged incident.
