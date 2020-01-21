SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Emergency crews spent much of Tuesday afternoon at a possible ice rescue at a city pond.
Springfield firefighters were called to that incident along Collingwood Road around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Springfield Fire Capt. Brian Tetreault told Western Mass News that an emergency call came in reporting someone possibly in the water.
Five firefighters and two rescue sleds went out to search the ice. Tetreault added that the Mass. State Police Airwing assisted.
Springfield Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi told Western Mass News around 4 p.m. that after searching, it was learned that nobody was in the water. Rather, he explained that a child had fallen through the ice and left his stick and glove, which gave crews reason to believe that someone was in the water.
Calvi noted that that person later called police and identified themselves as being the person who fell through.
The search has subsequently ended.
