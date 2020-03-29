HOLYOKE, MASS. (WGGB/WSHM) -- State officials report that a number of residents and staff at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home has tested positive for coronavirus.
The state's Department of Veterans' Services noted that those residents have been isolated and the employees have been told to quarantine until they are asymptomatic.
“The Soldiers' Home in Holyoke continues to fulfill its commitment to the safety and well-being of its resident veterans while supporting the health and safety of our staff during this unprecedented public health crisis - including meeting all federal and state health standards," a spokesperson for the Soldiers' Home added.
The Department of Veterans' Services noted that, on Friday, MEMA placed tents at 24/7 state-operated facilities to serve as a single-point of entry where employees are screened.
Once screened, that employee is given Personal Protective Equipment before entering the facility.
The Soldiers' Home continues to operate under state and federal guidelines and additional cleaning measures are being taken.
The Department of Veterans' Services explained that inn addition to adhering to CDC cleaning guidelines, other measures that have been taken at the Soldiers' Home include:
- Starting on Saturday, March 14, restricting all visitors to the facility.
- Taking the temperature of employees as they enter the building.
- Adding hand sanitation stations for employees as they enter the building and throughout the facility.
- Disinfecting and treating high touch areas throughout the day.
- Every employee receives Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as they enter the facility.
- Taking daily temperatures of the residents.
- Posting signage on proper hand hygiene and how to prevent the spread of respiratory diseases like the flu and COVID-19.
- Restricting movement of residents in the Long Term Care Facility and the Independent Living Facility.
- Sending regular communications to update veterans, families and staff on current guidance for infection control and prevention.
