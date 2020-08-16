WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Saturday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) announced the second confirmed case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE), but this case is from right here in western Mass.
Officials said a woman in her 60s was exposed to EEE here in Hampden County.
The risk level in Wilbraham was raised to critical, Hampden and Monson were raised to a high-risk level, and several other Hampden County communities were raised to a moderate risk level for the virus.
The virus spread through the bite of an infected mosquito; it is rare but could become fatal.
West Springfield Mayor William Reichelt told Western Mass News that last year, with 12 reported cases and six reported deaths from the virus across the state, the EEE threat forced outdoor activities to be moved to different times, including sports, something now being implemented again.
"We do have some sports going on right now, so we’re altering times, we’ve been ahead of this to alter times to make sure the same procedures [are] in place," Reichelt explained.
He said town leaders have been keeping an eye on EEE risk levels for the last month, and that’s why they were able to act quickly after the second confirmed case was released.
Reichelt also wants to remind people to use mosquito repellent and wear clothing that covers as much skin as possible when outdoors.
