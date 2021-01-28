PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Mass. vaccination sites in the state are ramping up and booking appointments into mid-next week online for those 75 and older. However, in western Mass., there are some other COVID-19 vaccine options for those who live farther away from Springfield, or for those struggling to use the internet sign up system.
The Mass. vaccination site inside the Eastfield Mall isn’t open yet, but they are taking appointments online. That is, however, prompting some concern for those over the age of 75, who may not be good at using computers.
"My son calls, 'Ma, you can get your appointment now,'” said Westfield resident Rita Masciadrelli.
Masciadrelli told Western Mass News she tried to sign up for an appointment on Monday at the Eastfield Mall to get her COVID-19 vaccine.
"I looked at it, and that's when I said, I, kind of, gave up," she added.
Rita's kids and grandkids were able to help her navigate the online system and book an appointment. But in some communities, it's not as easy.
"There is a digital divide. There are individuals, particularly our elders, who do not have access to computers," said Springfield's Commissioner of Health and Human Services Helen Caulton-Harris.
Caulton-Harris is concerned seniors in the city will not be able to sign up in time.
"What we were finding is that areas, individuals in surrounding towns who may have had access, can sign up, so the slots were going quite quickly," she explained.
Governor Charlie Baker announced plans for a more centralized online system to help people make appointments at the Mass. vaccine sites, and some legislators are calling for a 24/7 telephone hotline.
But there are other options for those eligible living in smaller communities.
"We are creating pre-registration lists," said Palmer Town Manager Ryan McNutt.
McNutt said his town, hosting a vaccine site, is available to eligible residents in multiple communities across western Mass. The list of communities helping to serve residents include:
- Brimfield
- Holland
- Ludlow
- Sturbridge
- Wales
- Monson
- Warren
- Palmer
He told us anyone over the age of 65 in these communities should call the senior center in their town to put on a waiting list.
He added it could work in conjunction with the state's PrepMod planning system.
"Based upon how many vaccines we get, we’re going to take people that are on that waitlist and make appointments for them in PrepMod, and then they’ll get contacted about their appointment date," he explained.
McNutt told Western Mass News the site will be ready next week, at the Converse Middle School, and while he will be limited to 100 doses per week to start...
"We know it’s going to expand because we have a huge population burden to inoculate," he noted.
Phase 2 will start next week, with those 75 and older.
