Officials on scene of an active investigation at the Stop & Shop on Liberty St. in Springfield.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There is a heavy police presence at the Stop & Shop parking lot on Liberty Street.
While details remain limited at this time, our crew on scene reports that police have a portion of the parking lot taped off and saw someone being loaded into an ambulance on a stretcher.
Police remain on scene investigating the area of the entrance to the parking lot of the Stop & Shop.
We have reached out to Springfield Police, but they have not yet returned our request for comment.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.