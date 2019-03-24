Officials on scene of working fire on Carver St. in Granby.

GRANBY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Fire and police officials are on scene of an active fire on Carver Street.
Granby Police officials tell us that they, along with Granby firefighters, were called to 21 Carver Street just before 3:00 p.m., and have remained on scene since then.
It is unclear if anyone was injured or if anyone was inside at the time the fire broke out.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.