SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities report that one of two children injured in a crash last week in Springfield has died.
Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden County District Attorney's office, said Monday that 7-year-old Evangelize Rodriguez of Springfield died from injuries she sustained in a crash that happened last Tuesday on Page Blvd.
Rodriguez was one of two children who were in the back seat of the car when it collided with a tractor-trailer.
"It appears the passenger vehicle crossed into the path of the tractor trailer," Leydon explained, adding that neither child appeared to have been in a car seat.
The current condition of the other child, age 3, is not immediately known.
An adult passenger in the vehicle, 26-year-old Aida Hernandez of Springfield, also died as a result of the crash.
No arrests have been made.
The crash remains under investigation.
