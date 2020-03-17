BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- State officials have released new information related to Executive Branch employees amid growing coronavirus concerns.
The Baker-Polito Administration said Tuesday that effective Wednesday, March 18:
- Non-emergency Executive Branch employees who can work remotely should do so
- Managers will contact those who perform core functions that need to be done at their workplace. Those employees will be expected to report so that essential state services continue and appropriate social distancing guidelines will be used in public-facing and internal offices.
- Managers will contact those who do not perform core functions and cannot work remotely for alternate work assignments. State officials will continue to pursue technology that would enable remote work and managers will communicate if that becomes available.
Anyone working remotely and needs to pickup a computer or other items should contact their manager, who will arrange pickup times to limit the amount of time in the office and maintain social distancing.
The above measures will be in place until Friday, April 3, when they will be revisited.
Officials noted that because the increased usage of telework and these measures, some public-facing government services and walk-in offices will be closed. Where possible, services will be available online.
Residents are urged to CLICK HERE to check the status of in-person Executive Branch offices
