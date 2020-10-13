SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is Your School Authority.
A college student reached out to our School Authority hotline wondering what resources were available for students amid the pandemic.
A Springfield Technical Community College student named Adam emailed our School Authority hotline. He asked: "If I took the year off due to the virus, will they make me restart my credits?"
Western Mass News took his question to STCC officials. STCC Vice President of Student Affairs Darcey Kemp said the answer really depends on the student.
"It is case-by-case. Generally, if a student decides to take a semester or two off, whatever credits they have earned towards, it's on their transcript. They wouldn't need to start over per-se to complete credits they're already completed,” Kemp explained.
Kemp told Western Mass News students can remain active for five semesters, so they can come back and pick up right where they left off.
The only difference would be if a student decided to change programs.
"Then they would need to complete a new application because they are sort of changing their academic journey and academic trajectory,” Kemp said.
Kemp added that every support and service resource offered in student affairs is currently available in the remote capacity. Including tutoring, advising, and health and wellness services.
‘Chat Now’ is another feature offered for students.
"It is a live operator on our website. You can get questions, general information. You can connect with someone from admissions, the academic and advising transfer center, health and wellness, the student financial services, our student technology help desk and the library,” Kemp said.
Similar resources are available at Western New England University.
"Every new student that comes to Western New England University is surrounded by a team of four advisors. It starts with an academic adviser...They also receive a career advisor...They receive a peer advisor and then the center of all of that is a university advisor,” said Bryan Gross, vice president of enrollment management and marketing at Western New England University.
The counseling center and faculty hours are offered both in-person and online.
If students decided to delay school for a year due to the virus, Gross told Western Mass News that they will make it as easy as possible to return.
"We have the university advising center, so students having concerns can stop into the university advising center and we will lay out the options of taking a leave of absence from their studies,” Gross added.
Kemp noted, "We are in this together. This is a challenging time for so many of us."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.