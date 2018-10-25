SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The ongoing situation with potential explosives being sent to top Democrats around the nation have many on edge.
With the possibility of more suspicious packages still out there, top security officials say it's important for everyone to know what to look out for.
Since Monday afternoon, authorities have been on alert for suspicious packages addressed to some prominent Democrats in the country.
While the investigation continues to play out, the Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Postal Service tell us what should raise a red flag about any packages that you may receive.
- Are there stains from a liquid coming through the packaging?
- Is it lopsided and uneven?
- Is it nothing like what you thought you ordered?
- Listen to it. Are there any sounds coming from within?
If you answered yes to any of these, then your mail may have been tampered with or, at least, not what it appears.
These packages causing national concern show more signs of suspicion too.
One of the manila envelopes that was sent out was clearly handled poorly.
On top of that, there's way too many stamps and the names and addresses are spelt wrong.
Should you find yourself standing over a package you think is suspicious, the first thing to do is obviously get away from it.
Then, call 911 and keep away if possible.
Since you don't know what's inside and what specifically you may have touched, a good thing to do is wash your hands.
Also, try to keep a record of what this package looks like.
It could help investigators, especially if it does explode and destroys evidence.
Remember, if you do see something, say something.
