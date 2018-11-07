PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A man who was shot over the weekend in Pittsfield has died.
Fred Lantz, spokesperson for the Berkshire County District Attorney's office, said that 30-year-old David Green Jr. of Pittsfield died Wednesday afternoon from injuries he sustained in a shooting that occurred around 9 a.m. Saturday near Spring and Willow Streets.
"This is being treated as an active homicide investigation," Lantz added.
Anyone with information is asked to call Pittsfield Police at (413) 443-9705 or 'Text-A-Tip' to TIP411 (847411) and in the message, type PITTIP and your tip.
The incident remains under investigation.
