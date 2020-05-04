SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A summertime celebration in Springfield has been postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Spirit of Springfield announced Monday that, in collaboration with the city, Star Spangled Springfield has been postponed from Saturday, July 4 to a date to be determined.
“Someone said to me, ‘We need fireworks'...I agree 100%, but we must first think of the welfare and wellbeing of our community. When the time is right, we will be ready," said Spirit of Springfield president Judy Matt in a statement.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno added that the decision was "prudent and right" and noted that "we must continue to be proactive in starving this virus by following all of the local, state and federal public health guidelines as we begin to plan to return to a sense of normalcy within phases.”
Star Spangled Springfield - which features entertainment, activities, and fireworks - has been held in the city since 1991.
