SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Early voting began, on Saturday, in the Bay State ahead of the Presidential Election on Nov. 3.
Western Mass News caught up with voters and a local city clerk on how the process is going. Day one of early voting in Massachusetts and many residents are already making their way to the polls.
Sometimes it can be tough for people to make it out to vote on Election Day, but Massachusetts residents have the option to vote early, and that started on Oct. 17.
One Springfield voter told Western Mass News the process to vote was easy.
"Me, my wife, and my granddaughter came today to say it was the first day. Our timing was perfect. We got in, we got out, [and] we’re done," said Springfield resident Donald Ford.
Early Saturday afternoon, Westfield City Clerk Karen Fanion said the turnout was steady with almost 150 voters.
"We’re here to have early voting, so I think people should take advantage of it," she said. "There are no lines here, so it’s a very convenient way to be voting. I encourage people to come in and vote."
Any registered voter can vote early, without a reason, for doing so. The process is just like voting on Election Day, but you fill out a ballot, seal it in an envelope, and it’s counted on Nov. 3, with the rest of the ballots.
This year the presidential matchup is expected to attract historic voter turnout.
"Take advantage of the opportunity in front of you, but you got to vote. You got to vote. Did I say you got to vote? You got to vote," Ford said.
Click here for more on polling locations near you and information on early voting in Massachusetts, which will take place until Oct. 30.
