AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Western Mass News is getting answers on power outages after speaking with officials from MEMA and Westfield Gas and Electric.
Western Mass News spoke with MEMA Regional Manager Bonnie Roy, who said the agency constantly prepares for events like these, making sure emergency plans are in place.
For Roy, it requires constant communication with her team to assess the damage and take action.
“As the storm progresses again we will be continuing with our outreach, seeing where the damage is, asking them to let us know what they need and what damages there are,” said Roy.
Roy said there is an added flooding concern for roads affected by heavy July storms, where repairs are still ongoing.
We also spoke to Tom Flaherty Sr., the general manager for Westfield Gas and Electric. he told Western Mass News that less than 100 of the more than 18,000 electric meters are out in Westfield. He identified West Rd. as the area hit the hardest.
And if you see powerlines down, stay far away and call for assistance.
“You see the lines down, just don’t go near them. contact us, contact the fire department, contact the police department. they’ll get through to us and we’ll send out the crews accordingly,” said Flaherty Sr.
Western Mass News also received a statement from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation reminding residents that traveling during the storm is expected to be hazardous in some areas, and to stay home if possible. Do not drive in flooded areas or areas of roads with water on underpasses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.