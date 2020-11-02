SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield city officials addressed both the COVID-19 pandemic and the upcoming election at their weekly briefing Monday morning.
COVID-19 cases are still rising in the city, having as many as 87 cases in one day last week.
This all comes as Springfield prepares for an influx of voters at different polling places tomorrow.
Officials with Baystate Medical Center announced they are preparing for election day and said they want the public to know they are here for the whole community, regardless of who you support politically.
Still, they are prepared for potential unrest.
“We'd remind you that we are here for all people in our communities, no matter how you're voting or what your political inclinations are. We are, however, concerned that nerves might be frayed and therefore, we're preparing for inappropriate behaviors that sometimes come along with that,” said Baystate Health President Dr. Mark Keroack.
We’ll have more on how local towns are preparing for possible unrest on and after election day starting at 5 p.m. on ABC40.
