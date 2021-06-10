WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The COVID-19 vaccination site at the Eastern State Exposition fairgrounds is set to close next Thursday, June 17 after being open less than two months. The town said there's been a drastic decrease in demand.
“Today, we have about 45 appointments, so it’s significantly dropped,” said Carly Camossi, West Springfield’s chief of operations.
Over a dozen of empty benches were seen at the West Springfield COVID-19 vaccination site at the Eastern States Exposition on Thursday. Camossi told Western Mass News the site has seen daily appointments dwindling.
“We were upwards of 350 a day when we started and now, we’re getting into our second doses. We’re not seeing the uptick of the need of the community right now,” Camossi explained.
Because of this, the site will be closing its doors on Thursday, June 17.
“It’s a good thing and it’s a bad thing because we know people still need to be vaccinated,” Camossi added.
When the vaccination site first opened at the end of April, about 1,500 vaccines were being administered weekly. Now, that number is between 45 to 100 doses on a daily basis, but town officials are working to accommodate appointments through the end of June.
“Anything after that, we are going to be satisfying second appointments at the West Springfield town hall,” Camossi noted.
Western Mass News caught up with a Springfield resident at fairgrounds site. He was there with a friend, who was getting a second shot. He told us he has no intention of getting the vaccine himself right now.
“I don’t really feel comfortable putting anything foreign into my body, especially how soon the vaccine was created,” said CJ of Springfield.
We're told addressing hesitancy about the vaccine is the town's next step.
“We’re still looking into education, looking into the populations that are not vaccinated and why, so we can learn a little bit more about them and what they need,” Camossi said.
Camossi said all vaccine appointments will wrap up at town hall on July 1.
