CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews have been out for hours searching for two kids near the Chicopee River.
Fire officials say the two possibly fell through the ice.
Caution tape lines the back of the Oxford Valley Estates near the Chicopee River Saturday night.
Police and fire crews, the underwater response team, and a helicopter all searching for two missing kids.
Officer Michael Wilk of the Chicopee Police Department tells Western Mass News that officers were called to the area of Fuller Road around 1:00 this afternoon, family saying the two had gone to play in the woods and never came home.
The family of the two kids tells Western Mass News off camera that the two kids are related.
They are two boys, one 10 years old and the other 11 years old.
One child was found in the water and rushed to the hospital.
It's unknown what condition that one child is in.
The family says they think the second child is also in the water,
A K9 unit is searching the wooded area in the back of the development near the river.
Wilk adds that they have suspended search efforts for tonight, but will resume in the morning.
Police and fire personnel will remain on scene during the overnight hours.
This is still an active investigation and we will update you on air and online as we continue to learn more.
