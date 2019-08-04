SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two firefighters were hurt in a fire on Noel Street in Springfield overnight.
Everyone inside the home was able to make it out safely.
Cell phone video from a Western Mass News viewer shows flames and smoke pouring out the side of a two-family home on Noel Street.
Springfield Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi told Western Mass News the call came in just before midnight.
Five engines, three ladder trucks, the rescue and arson squads, the Fire Chief and Commissioner were all scene until about 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning.
"Unfortunately with the extreme humidity we were having last night, it was taking a toll on the members doing the overhaul so we had to call extra companies to the scene to enable them to complete the overhaul of this fire and get it officially put down," Commissioner Calvi explained.
Commissioner Calvi said the weather conditions brought several challenges.
"One firefighter was injured due to heat-related problems. The other firefighter had another injury that he was transported to the hospital.
When there's so much humidity in the air, your body heat can't dissipate. The sweat doesn't evaporate off your skin so it makes it very hard to cool down. We wear a lot of protective equipment that has a lot of weight to it so it puts a tax on your body," Commissioner Calvi said.
All eight people inside the home plus their pets were able to make it out safely.
Fire officials said the cause of the massive fire was an unattended candle on the first floor.
"Make sure that you know what's around the candle. Make sure you don't leave a candle unattended. A slight breeze, an animal can knock over the candle, spread the drapes on top of the candle and cause a problem. So never leave a candle unattended," Commissioner Calvi said.
