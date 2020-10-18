WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After three weeks of fair fun, the Big E drive-thru event comes to an end. Western Mass News has more on how the reimagined event went amid the pandemic.
The annual Big E Fair at the Eastern States Exposition was canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but fair officials said under the circumstances, a smaller, socially distanced drive-thru event went great.
Tim Garstka, director of sales at the Eastern States Exposition, said, "It’s been great. The four-week run we’ve had, overall, has been very good."
The Big E is a nonprofit organization, so having to cancel the fair this year took a real toll on finances. It also hurt West Springfield and neighboring towns.
Garstka told Western Mass News being able to do the drive-thru this year helped them cover things, such as payroll and keeping older buildings running.
"We needed to keep people working, the people that are important to us, to keep the lights on not only for the building of the fair itself but our non-fair time," he added. "So every dollar we make is precious to our entire organization."
Tonio Viscusi, a vendor at the Big E and owner of Angelo's Pizza, said they’re used to seeing tens of thousands of people a day, compared to only hundreds this year.
"We’re not doing the volume that we would be doing at the Big E, but we’re doing something," Viscusi said. "We appreciate anybody that came out and supported us, food vendors, ya know, we’re struggling."
But he also said he’s optimistic about next year.
"We’re not going to make up for lost times at fairs and the Big E, but it will help us get through this hard time, and we’ll be back next year stronger than ever," he noted.
Despite the hardships people are facing now, Garstka said this event brought light to a tough situation.
"It’s not exactly what we would’ve needed, but we’re very thankful that we are operating, and we’ll consider this a win," he said. "We’ll take any win we can get."
At this point, a traditional Big E Fair is in the working stages for the fall of 2021. Also, a drive-thru event is on the schedule for next June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.