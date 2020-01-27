AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have identified what caused an Agawam house fire over the weekend.
In a joint statement, Agawam Deputy Fire Chief Frank Matuszczak and State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said that the fire at 20 Gale Street was caused by improper disposal of smoking materials.
Investigators found that the fire began on a second-floor porch when cigarettes were reportedly extinguished in a cardboard pizza box.
“It is important to use deep, sturdy ashtrays or a can with sand or water to safely put out all smoking materials. Remember to put them out. All the way. Every time," Matuszczak explained.
No injuries were reported.
Four people were displaced as a result of the fire.
“We are lucky this fire was not deadly. There have been six fire deaths so far in 2020. Smoking was the cause of three of them and suspected in a fourth," Ostroskey noted.
The fire caused heavy damage to the porch and attic.
