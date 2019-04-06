Officials release cause of fire that broke out at Springfield apartment complex.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Fire officials have determined what caused an apartment complex to go up in flames Tuesday afternoon.
Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield Fire Commissioner Bernard Calvi, tells us that the cause of the fire is determined to be improper disposal of smoking materials.
Leger added that the fire originated on the rear porch of a third floor apartment.
The fire resulted in the displacement of several residents and two people had to be taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.