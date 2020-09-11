SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Several western Mass. school districts are undergoing a cleaning process after members of their school community tested positive for COVID-19. But health officials said not all circumstances require shutdowns and deep cleans.
At Pope Francis Preparatory School, in-person classes started two weeks ago, but now officials said a student tested positive for COVID-19 and has been home for the last few days, while the rest of school carries on.
One student at Pope Francis Preparatory School is at home after testing positive for COVID-19. School officials said the student likely wasn't infected while in the building, and that they've followed state guidance around cleaning.
In a letter sent to parents, the head of school, Doctor Paul Harrington, outlines an area of concern for people who were within six feet of the student for more than 15 minutes, saying quote:
"Based on this definition, the school is working to determine which students, if any, may be considered a close contact."
"It also depends on the length of time the COVID-19 positive individual is in contact with other students," noted Springfield Director of Health and Human Services Helen Caulton-Harris.
Caulton-Harris said different circumstances dictate whether or not a full shut down of a school is necessary, or just some students quarantining.
"In many school districts, students are confined to one classroom with the same students," she said. "That would mean that only that classroom with those students would be subject to quarantine."
Over in Monson, in-person learning has been pushed back after a spike in cases landed the town into the state’s high-risk category.
The spike came from a party, but Monson Town Administrator Evan Brussard told Western Mass News health officials determined that no school community members were at the gathering, a wide cross-check that Brassard said involved more than just students.
"Do they have school-age kids? Are they an employee? Are they married to an employee?" Brassard added.
He also said full shutdowns likely won't be needed unless the COVID-19 positive person traveled throughout the school building, in light of their rigorous cleaning practices.
"By the time you learned that there was a positive person there, you’ve already cleaned that area several times," he noted.
This decision is where communities differ. Ludlow recently had a teacher test positive, and a school committee member there told Western Mass News they agreed upon plan is to shut down the building for a day and deep clean every time there's a positive case.
