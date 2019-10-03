WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WGGB/WSHM) -- As the investigation into the deadly plane crash at Bradley Airport continues, we are learning more about those killed and those who survived.
We have confirmed the identities of the two of the seven people killed in that crash and we spoke with a man who believes his brother, a Ludlow man, is also one of the dead.
A B-17 plane came crashing down Wednesday morning with 13 people on-board. That crash killed seven people.
Western Mass News is digging deeper learning the legacies these people have left.
At an afternoon press conference, Connecticut state officials released the names of those dead, injured, and presumed dead:
PLANE CREW
- Ernest McCauley (pilot), 75, of Long Beach, CA - Presumed deceased
- Michael Foster (co-pilot), 71, of Jacksonville, FL - Presumed deceased
- Mitchell Melton (flight engineer), 34, of Dalehart, TX - Injured
PASSENGERS
- Andy Barrett, 36, of South Hadley - Injured
- Linda Schmidt, 62, of Suffield, CT - Injured
- Tom Schmidt, 62, of Suffield, CT - Injured
- Joseph Huber, 48, of Tarriffville, CT - Injured
- James Traficante, 54, of Simsbury, CT - Injured
- David Broderick, 56, of West Springfield - Deceased
- Gary Mazzone, 66, of Broad Brook, CT - Presumed Deceased
- James Roberts, 48, of Ludlow - Presumed Deceased
- Robert Riddell, 59, of East Granby, CT - Presumed Deceased
- Robert Rubner, 64, of Tolland, CT - Presumed Deceased
AIRPORT PERSONNEL
- Andrew Sullivan, 28, of Enfield, CT - Injured
We know Capt. Gary Mazzone was on the plane and was killed. He was a member of the Vernon, CT police department for 22 years before becoming an inspector with the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice.
Mark A. Dupuis with the Conn. Division of Criminal Justice released a statement that read:
"The Division of Criminal Justice is deeply saddened by the death of our friend and colleague, Gary Mazzone. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this difficult time. Gary was a thoughtful and generous person who always gave his all throughout his long career in law enforcement. He served 22 years with the Vernon Police Department before joining the Division of Criminal Justice as an Inspector in the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney in 1998 and then serving in the Litchfield State’s Attorney’s office from December 2009 until his retirement on January 1, 2019."
A second person killed in the crash was Rob Riddell from East Granby, CT. He is being remembered by his loved ones as an ultimate family man. He leaves behind two children and an 18-month old grandchild and his family said they are thinking of the seven survivors.
"What we really want people to focus on is...Rob’s time of suffering is over from this crash, there’s a lot of people out there that survived this crash and they’re going to have a really tough recovery and we really want the families out there to know that we’re thinking about them and we want people to focus on them," said Jessica Darling, Riddell’s stepdaughter.
Western Mass News has learned through the family of a Ludlow man - Jim Roberts - that he was most likely killed in a crash. His brother, Joe, told Western Mass News by text: “we do not have a death certificate, but there is no hope. When they're asking for dental records you know it's not good. We've heard nothing from him and he's not on the Survivor list" and added that "he was a very kind and caring person, willing to help anybody in need".
Seven people were hurt in the crash, including a member of the Connecticut National Guard and two volunteers firefighters from Simsbury, CT.
We are still waiting to hear more about the other people killed in the crash.
