SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The United States Justice Department has announced today, findings after an investigation into the Springfield Police Department's Narcotics Bureau.
The findings that were released Wednesday evening, confirmed to Western Mass News that the Justice Department found reasonable cause regarding the bureau's pattern or practice of using excessive force in violation of the Fourth Amendment.
The Department of Justice released a statement regarding the bureau that showed a pattern of excessive force that was directly attributable to systemic deficiencies in policies.
This pattern failed to require detailed and consistent use-of-force reporting and accountability systems that do not provide meaningful reviews of uses of force.
“I’ve said many times that being a police officer is the toughest job in America. We owe these public servants our respect and our support,” said Attorney General William Barr. “But with this high calling comes a tremendous responsibility to uphold the public trust. The Department of Justice is committed to supporting our law enforcement while holding departments accountable that violate this sacred trust. The Department will work with the City of Springfield and the Police Department to ensure that the police officers and people of Springfield get the law enforcement agency they deserve, one that effectively and constitutionally stops violent crime and narcotics trafficking.”
During this investigation, the Justice Department conducted an in-depth review in the Springfield Police Department's documents, over 100,00 written pages on policies and procedures, training material, along with internal reports such as data, video footage, and investigation files.
The Justice Department also confirmed that interviews were conducted with Springfield officers, supervisors, command staff, and city officials, as well as community members and local advocates.
This investigation was conducted jointly by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts and the Special Litigation Section of the Civil Rights Division, with the assistance of law enforcement experts and was announced on April 13, 2018.
