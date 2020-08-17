SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- During the COVID-19 pandemic the Massachusetts Gaming Commission is reporting $45 million dollars in gross gaming revenue for the month of July.
MGM Springfield reported a little over $10.7 million dollars in gross gaming revenue. Of that, the casino paid more than $2.6 million in taxes.
Encore Boston Harbor reported just under $27 million dollars. And Plainridge Park Casino reported close to $7.8 million dollars in revenue.
In all, the state took in over $13.2 million in taxes from these three casinos in July.
The results reported Monday reflect the revenue collected after casinos were permitted to reopen in Phase 3 of the Commonwealth's phased reopening that began on July 6th.
MGM Springfield reopened July 13th.
[RELATED: MGM Springfield reopens following pandemic closure]
Last year at this time, MGM Springfield's gaming revenue was about double what it is this year.
[READ MORE: Officials release July 2019 revenue figures for state's casinos]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.