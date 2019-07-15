BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has released June gaming revenue for the state's three casinos.
The commission noted that MGM Springfield generated more than $19.9 million in total revenue last month.
That figure - which is down over 10 percent from May's revenue total - includes approximately $14.7 million from slots and $5.2 million from table games.
MGM Springfield President and CEO Michael Mathis said in a statement:
“We are gratified by the overwhelming response we have received to our outdoor programming especially with our Food Truck Fridays and the launch of our robust outdoor concert series, MGM Live. As we approach our one year anniversary, we look forward to continuing to execute on our strategy to provide one of the most unique and diverse resort and entertainment experiences in the region.”
Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, which was only open eight days of the month, generated a total of nearly $16.8 million in revenue, comprised of $9.1 million in slots and $7.7 million in table games.
The commission added that Plainridge Park in Plainville reported $13.5 million in revenue for June.
MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor are subject to a 25 percent tax on gaming revenue, while Plainridge Park is subject to a 49 percent tax. For the month, the state saw combined tax revenue from all three properties of $15.8 million.
