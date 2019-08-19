GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We are gathering new details tonight on an accident from over the weekend.
State Police say two Deerfield Police officers were hit by 27-year-old Timothy Avery while he was driving under the influence of drugs.
That accident happened along Greenfield Road in Deerfield around 2:00 Saturday morning.
Police were responding to a suspected drunk driver with a child in the car when State Police say they were hit by another impaired driver.
Police arrested Timothy Avery for operating under the influence of drugs causing serious bodily injury, operating a motor vehicle negligently to endanger, and failure to move over for an emergency vehicle.
In court this afternoon, his defense attorney says Avery remembers seeing the cruisers' emergency lights and the next thing he knows, he was feeling the effects of striking the officers and their cruisers.
His attorney says Avery has a history of losing consciousness while driving.
According to the police report obtained by Western Mass News, there was significant damage to the driver's side of one cruiser, with the left front wheel hub being knocked off, and the second cruiser has scrape marks and dents along the left side.
The report says the first officer hit by Avery was lifted up off the roadway, striking the windshield of Avery's car, then going up and over the vehicle, crashing down on the pavement.
The second officer was then hit and thrown a distance before he also came crashing down on the pavement.
Both officers are still recovering with leg and hip pain, multiple stitches, and, of course, mental and emotional trauma.
Avery did post his $1,000 cash bail.
He is scheduled to be back in court on September 23.
