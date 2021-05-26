SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We now have more details about Star Spangled Springfield, the popular Fourth of July celebration that's now back on for this year.
City leaders met at Riverfront Park Wednesday afternoon and said you can expect the fireworks, boats on the river, and thousands of people making their way back to the riverfront come Independence Day.
After the coronavirus pandemic put a pause to many big celebrations in the city, including canceling the annual Star Spangled Springfield last year, officials announced the incredible celebration is back on this year and told Western Mass News what we can expect.
On July 4, starting at 6 p.m., there will be food vendors and the splash pad will be back operating fully to keep the kids nice and cool. Face painters and a balloon artist will be making their way to the celebration as well.
Musical performances will also be back. The Springfield-based band "Maxxtone" will be performing. They're very well known for their ability to perform an array of complimentary songs and those performances will start at 7 p.m.
Then comes what you all have been waiting for: the fireworks. You should expect to see the bright lights covering the sky at 9:30 p.m.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno told Western Mass News that he couldn't be more proud of this city to get to this point.
"More than ever, more than ever, we had to do the fireworks as far as a morale boost for the city of Springfield and western Massachusetts. The people and the businesses of the city of Springfield are resilient and we're going to bounce back bigger and better and stronger,” Sarno explained.
Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood, Commissioner for Health and Human Services Helen Caulton-Harris, and other city leaders also thanked residents for cooperating throughout this pandemic. They said with thousands expected to attend this celebration like old times, they emphasize the importance of continuing to keep safety as a top priority. They ask anyone who is not vaccinated by the Fourth of July to keep those masks on. That also goes for those who have underlying health issues.
However, ultimately, officials were all smiles Wednesday, happy to get this incredible celebration back on.
