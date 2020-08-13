(WGGB/WSHM) -- The state has issued new safety guidelines for youth sports that will take effect on Monday.
The Mass. Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs said its guidance applies to kindergaren through grade 12 school and other youth sports.
The MIAA said in a statement on Twitter it is awaiting accompanying guidelines from Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
August 13, 2020
Sports have been categorized in three levels of based on the risk transmission of COVID-19.
Lower risk activities like tennis, swimming, golf, and gymnastics can hold individual or socially-distanced group practices, competitive practices, and competitions and tournments.
Moderate and high risk levels can hold non-contact workouts, conditioning and individual skill work and drills, as the sport is traditionally played.
Practices and games are only allowed with modifications in place.
These sports include baseball, soccer, field hockey, ice hockey football, wrestling, basketball, martial arts, and dance class.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.