Officials remain on scene investigating fire that broke out at Palmer home.

PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews remain on scene investigating a fire that broke out at a home on Davis Way Friday evening.
Lt. John Fitzgerald of the Palmer Fire Department tells us that firefighters were called to 7 Davis Way just after 5:30 p.m. for a report of smoke in a building.
When crews arrived on scene, they observed heavy smoke and fire coming from the home.
Members of the Three Rivers and Bondsville Fire Departments were called in to assist.
The Monson Fire Department provided station coverage for Palmer while crews worked to douse the flames at the Davis Way home.
As of 7:45 Friday night, firefighters still remain on scene, however.
Lt. Fitzgerald adds that fire has been extinguished.
It is unclear if anyone was home when the fire broke out or if anyone has been displaced.
No injuries have been reported yet.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Palmer Fire Department.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
