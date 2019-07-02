Officials remain on scene investigating following fire at Galo Rei Restaurant in Ludlow.

LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are on scene investigating a fire that broke out at the Galo Rei Restaurant on East Street.
Lt. Daniel Valadas of the Ludlow Police Department tells us that the restaurant was evacuated, and that a portion of East Street has been blocked off as crews work to douse the flames.
Lt. Valadas added that the fire had quickly spread to the roof of the restaurant and it is unclear if the apartment building, which is attached to the Galo Rei Restaurant, was impacted by the fire.
It is unclear if any injuries were reported.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
