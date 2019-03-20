BELCHERTOWN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Investigators now know the cause of a fire in Belchertown that left a family of six without a home.
The State Fire Marshal's office says a faulty chimney in a wood stove is to blame.
Luckily, everyone made it out safely, but firefighters say it brings to light the importance of keeping your chimney clean, even though the Winter burning season is almost over.
A home on Federal Street sustained heavy fire and smoke damage after investigators say, last night, a faulty chimney serving a wood burning stove caught fire, the flames spreading into the home.
Thankfully, the three adults and three children inside made it out safely, but the State Fire Marshal's office says it's a good reminder for everyone of how most chimney fires are started.
"It's usually because," Springfield Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi tells us. "The chimneys haven't been cleared appropriately or cleaned at all."
Springfield Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi tells Western Mass News creosote buildup, a tarry byproduct of burning wood, is one of the biggest issues.
It may be surprising to know that this time of year is when that buildup can really accumulate.
"The hotter the fires you burn in the Winter or colder months," continued Commissioner Calvi. "The cleaner the wood burning is. When you're burning, your fire [is] not as hot. That's when you get the creosote generation."
Commissioner Calvi warns creosote is not easy to spot.
"With the flu in the way, and," stated Commissioner Calvi. "The dampers, it's really difficult to see. That's why, if you don't have all the equipment, it's best to have a professional do it."
Most buildup, he says, happens in the part of the chimney above the roof line where it's cooler.
Now, Spring time, he says, is a good time to have yours cleaned.
"It's never too late to get your chimney swept, and," said Commissioner Calvi. "Actually, while you're still burning before it sits for six months and really hardens inside your chimney, is always a good time now that people are tapering off their burning."
As for the family in Belchertown, again, we're told everyone is okay.
They are being helped by the Red Cross.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.