SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As the vaccine is being rolled out, it will be several months before the general public will be able to get it.
Officials continued to stress the importance of social distancing and wearing a mask to help slow the spread of coronavirus.
In his weekly briefing Monday, Mayor Domenic Sarno noted a slight decline in cases in Springfield, even as confirmed cases continue to rise across the area.
"This week we had 1,033 which is actually 135 less from last week, knock on wood, monthly though we're already nearing the 2,000 mark, 1,937. We did, unfortunately, have two more deaths," Sarno said.
Stop the Spread testing sites remain open across western Mass, but hours will be adjusted next week due to the Christmas holiday.
Sarno also urged people to get their flu shot, as we head into the busy holiday season.
